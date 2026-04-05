Salem cop suspended for demanding bribe from sand smugglers

In the video, the constable, identified as Muthu (46), could be seen seated in a car and demanding bribe on a monthly basis from individuals involved in illegal transportation of sand.



He claims to be responsible for reporting smuggling cases to higher officials and assures them not to pass the information about their involvement, while demanding a payment of Rs 15,000 by 25th of each month. He also says that the money needs to be shared among other officials as well.



Following an inquiry, SP Gautam Goyal issued an order placing him under suspension. Further investigations are on.