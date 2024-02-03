Salem college kitchen shut over food contamination

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety Department has issued a closure notice to a kitchen at a private polytechnic college in Salem on Friday after a lizard was spotted in the ‘kuruma’ prepared to be served for hostel students.

Any untoward incident was prevented as students spotted the lizard in the ‘kuruma’ which was about to be served with chappathi in the boys hostel before consumption on Thursday night. Nearly 100 students including 35 girl students are staying in separate hostels.

Based on a complaint, a team led by R Kathiravan, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department inspected the kitchen of the private polytechnic college in Hasthampatti on Friday.

“The kitchen was not maintained clean as per norms. Also, cooking was done in the open allowing the possibility of contamination, including the possibility of a lizard falling into it,” said Kathiravan.

A notice has been issued for temporary closure of the kitchen. The college has been directed to reopen the kitchen only after the shortcomings were rectified.

Samples of food have been sent for a laboratory analysis and an explanation has been sought from the college administration, before taking further action.