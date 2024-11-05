Salem: Angry over cop's advice, three including woman hit him with slipper

COIMBATORE: Three including a woman were arrested for hitting a cop with a slipper for preventing the entry of their car into a bus stand in Salem.

According to police Karthik (43), his sister Kamaleshwari (34), and relative Hari Krishnan (28) arrived at Salem new bus stand on Sunday night.









As the car attempted to enter the bus stand, SSI Saravanavelan intercepted and advised them not to go inside. Soon an argument ensued, and Kamaleshwari got out of the car and hit him with a slipper. Police registered a case, and arrested the trio before the court remanded them in judicial custody.