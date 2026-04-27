Cops warn activist after stunt at Salem Collectorate

Police personnel on duty intercepted Parthiban (48), from Dadagapatti, who approached the collectorate premises using the stunt to draw attention. He was questioned and prevented from proceeding.

Parthiban stated that he intended to submit a petition seeking the construction of a flyover at Kondalampatti roundabout, citing frequent accidents and traffic congestion in the area.

Police informed him that the Model Code of Conduct is in force and advised him to meet the Collector after vote counting. They also warned that such acts to attract public attention could invite legal action.