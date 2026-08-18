Salem: 2 minors among 4 held for abusing Salem girl

COIMBATORE: Four persons, including two minors, were arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Salem.
Police said the victim, a resident of Kondalampatti, had celebrated her birthday some time ago with two friends, aged 16 and 17, who had also invited some of their male friends to the gathering. “The accused persons, who were in an inebriated condition, had sexually assaulted the minor after forcing her to consume liquor,” police said.
An investigation is underway to establish whether they committed the offence on multiple occasions by taking the girl to secluded spots.
As the girl studying in Class 9 was absent from school for an extended period, the teachers informed her mother, who, suspecting that something was amiss, approached the Child Welfare Department officials.
The Salem All Women Police Station registered a case and identified seven suspects in connection with the incident.
Of the seven suspects identified, police traced and arrested four — Balamurugan (21), Akash (19), and two others aged 16 and 13. An intensive search is underway to trace the remaining suspects, who are absconding. Police are also investigating whether two other girls were subjected to similar abuse.