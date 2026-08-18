Salem: 2 minors among 4 held for abusing Salem girl

Police said the victim, a resident of Kondalampatti, had celebrated her birthday some time ago with two friends, aged 16 and 17, who had also invited some of their male friends to the gathering. “The accused persons, who were in an inebriated condition, had sexually assaulted the minor after forcing her to consume liquor,” police said.

An investigation is underway to establish whether they committed the offence on multiple occasions by taking the girl to secluded spots.