Sale of 2021-made 'Golden Vats No 1' brandy stopped at TASMAC outlets

CHENNAI: TASMAC officials have issued a directive to stop the sale of 'Golden Vats No 1' brandy manufactured in 2021 at all its outlets.

After finding the 2021-produced liquor unsuitable for sale, the district managers of the government-run wine outlet recently instructed staff to return the bottles to the warehouses and not restock them on the shelves further.

'Golden Vats No 1' brandy has been manufactured since 2007 in Manargudi.

All liquor brands that are sold at the TASMAC wine shops undergo rigorous quality checks.