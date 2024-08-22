Sakkarapani urges Centre to release food subsidy dues to TN

CHENNAI: State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Wednesday called on Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi at New Delhi and urged him to release the subsidy dues of Rs 3,190.64 crore to the state.

Thanking the Centre for releasing subsidy of Rs 936.24 crore towards Custom Milled Rice for the period from July 2024 to September 2024, Sakkarapani urged Joshi to release the subsidy dues for Custom Milled Rice (Rs 2,348.34 crore), for Ragi (2.04 cr), for the implementation of fortification scheme under PDS, ICDS, MDM and OWS (Rs 13.17 cr), for intra state margin - NFSA, PMGKAY, ANB (Rs 786.73 cr) and for sugar (Rs 40.36) (Total subsidy due is Rs 3,190.64 cr) for the previous years.

“We need about 75,000 MT per month of rice apart from regular NFSA allotment for PDS, ICDS, MDM and Breakfast scheme. As per the rules, the rice would be issued at the rate of Rs 28 per kg to states through Food Corporation of India. We request that this issue price may be reduced to Rs 20 per kg as was done earlier,” Sakkarapani said in a memorandum submitted to Joshi.

He also requested Prahlad Joshi to allot 2,756 MTs of Ragi per annum under OMSS without e-auction. Saying that wheat consumption has increased in state due to change in food habits, the DMK Minister urged the Centre to increase the allocation of wheat to 23,000 MTs per month from the 8,576 MTs under NFSA to meet average consumption.

DMK MP Tiruchy Siva, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department officials J Radhakrishnan, Annadurai and Mohan were also present during the meeting.