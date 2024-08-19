Saidapet Govt Hospital to get a 200-bed facility in January

CHENNAI: The Saidapet Government Hospital will get an additional 200-bed facility in January next year, state health minister Ma Subramanian announced on Sunday. Renovation for the new facility is under way and once completed, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Lauding the Saidapet GH staff for performing more than 10,000 dialysis at the facility, the minister said that the over-100-year-old hospital has treated over 3,13,864 outpatients and 75,316 inpatients, and performed 2,800 successful surgeries so far.

The hospital has also conducted 9,19,318 blood tests and has treated 1,100 patients with angioplasty. As many as 10,076 dialysis procedures have been undertaken at the hospital, Subramanian stated.

He added that the Saidapet GH has recently received medical equipment worth Rs 1.20 crore via CSR funds from the Rotary Club and Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

The equipment was commissioned by the minister on Sunday.

'No monkey pox in TN yet'

Talking about the cases of monkey pox in Tamil Nadu, the minister said that there were no cases of mpox in the State. “Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced that there are no cases of the mpox in India. In Tamil Nadu, no one has been infected with the virus yet. However, as a precautionary measure, passengers at the international airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchy are being screened for symptoms. If anyone is found to be infected, they will be admitted to a hospital immediately. We’ve instructed the airport authorities and passengers to be aware of this,” said Subramanian.