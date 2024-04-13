Saidai Duraisamy's Manidhanaeyam free IAS Academy has made 31 candidates to crack TNPSC's Group-1 exam

CHENNAI: Saidai Duraisamy's Manidhanaeyam free IAS Academy has created history by making as many as 31 candidates to crack Group-1 exam conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in 2023-2024.

A release from the Academy said that of the total candidates, eight of them got appointment orders as deputy collector and another eight youths would also be eligible for the appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Accordingly, others would join in various departments including in Commercial Tax.

Saidai Sa Duraisamy, Chairman and founder of Manidhanaeyam Academy said that TNPSC has issued notification in 2022 about the Group-1 exam to fill 95 vacancies in various departments. He said in the rank list, which was issued by the TNPSC on March 28, 2024, a total of 31 Group-1 aspirants from the academy were shortlisted.

Expressing hope that the successful students from the academy would discharge their duties well for their departments, he said so far the academy has produced more than 40,000 persons to get into government jobs by clearing Group-4 exams conducted by TNPSC. The job includes VAO, junior assistant -- security, non security, bill collector - grade-1, field surveyor, draftsman, typist and steno typist.

The release further said that C Alamelu, Dhinu Aravind D, Kendriya MMT, George P, Gautham R, Murugan C, Rama Sundari P and Jeffi Gracia were selected for deputy collector in an interview at TNPSC.

Aadhithian T S, Ilanchezhiyan M, Ganesh, AB, Vignesh, Vinodh, P, Seethalakshmi, Sathish Kannan M and Kesavan K were selected to work as DSP.

Accordingly, nine persons were also selected to work as AC-Commercial Tax, four candidates will also be appointed as Sub Registrar in cooperative societies, one would go to work in Rural Development as assistant director and one would be getting a job to work as district employment officer.