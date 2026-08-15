Saidai Duraisamy meets ISRO former director Mylswamy Annadurai, urges inclusive education structure

In the representation handed over to the former ISRO scientist on Thursday, Duraisamy congratulated the committee and said curriculum reforms should go beyond preparing students for employment and income by giving equal importance to teaching them how to lead a healthy life.

He said students should be taught the basics of diet, water intake, sleep and other aspects of maintaining physical health. He suggested that a team of medical experts prepare a structured AYUSH curriculum covering Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. Basic lessons from allopathic medicine should also be included.

Duraisamy said such education would benefit not only students but also their families and society at large by creating awareness about preventive healthcare.