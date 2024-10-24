Saffron-themed new logo of BSNL draws criticism

CHENNAI: The new logo launched by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday after 24 years, has raised several eyebrows for its saffron theme. Social media has been flooded with people calling it the BJP government’s deliberate move.

In his post on X, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, Selvaperunthagai K, said, “Initially, Vande Bharat rail, which was followed by the logo of DD news channel and now BSNL logo has been changed to saffron colour. The previous logo had the tagline, “connecting India”, and it has been now changed to “connecting Bharat”. And the colours used in it resemble the colours of the BJP flag and even the newly constructed Parliament has saffron theme everywhere. Thus, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, I strongly condemn the Central government’s efforts to introduce its party colour saffron in various public sector institutions and saffronise government institutions”.

Sathiabalan V, Former telecom advisory committee (TAC) member and advisor to Tamil Nadu Congress Thozhilar’s Union (TCTU), also expressed his disapproval saying, “Certain problems that I identified in this new logo launched for BSNL today by the Union minister of Communications is the colour theme has been consciously changed to saffron (Kaviamayamakkal). Instead of Connecting “India”, the logo calls out Connecting “Bharat”. We will need to make people aware of how the country’s colour and name is being changed to the wishes of a few powerful people.”

Many other social media users also expressed their opinion on the new logo by BSNL.