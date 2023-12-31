Safety measures in place in Kumari, Nellai

MADURAI: District Administrations of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari have taken appropriate precautionary measures after the prediction of light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu with isolated heavy rain over Kanniyakumari and hilly areas of the neighbouring Tirunelveli district during the next 24 hours.

Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan on Saturday said all necessary safety precautions are in place. There was a spell of rain in parts of the district on Friday night.

Since heavy rainfall is predicted in hilly areas, the flow of water in Tamirabarani is expected to increase.

Currently, about 7,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs of water are being released from Papanasam and Manimuthar as a precaution and people living along the riverbanks have been cautioned.

The water level in the Papanasam dam, which has a storage capacity of 143 feet, stood at 141.55 ft. In Manimuthar dam (118 ft), the water level touched 116.26 ft.

The highest rainfall of 220 mm was recorded at Oothu until 8 am, on Saturday. Besides, heavy rainfall was also recorded in Nalumukku (210 mm), Kakkachi (200 mm) and Manjolai (102 mm), sources said.

However, there has been no rainfall in the district since Friday, Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar said on Saturday evening, but all precautions are in place.