Safeguarding Indian democracy will only ensure TN’s progress: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that Indian democracy must be safeguarded to permanently ensure the progress of Tamil Nadu among all states.



Detailing his Spanish trip to the party cadre, Stalin said that more than his and their (cadres) personal happiness, the happiness derived in neutralising the threats to Indian democracy and saving the nation was supreme. "Like the successful Spanish trip, the victory of the INDIA bloc in the poll fray would also be realised. Tamil Nadu will flourish, Stalin said.

"Only if the democracy of India is safeguarded, can the progress of Tamil Nadu among all states can be permanently secured, " the Chief Minister said, appealing to his cadre to prepare for the poll battle.

Remarking that their immediate field work was the Parliamentary election, the DMK president referred to the activities of the various committees constituted by the party for the Lok Sabha polls during his overseas trip and said that as long as the cadres remain united and discharge the duty assigned to them during the party president's trip overseas, no one could defeat the DMK.

Recalling his visit to historically significant places in Spain and the manner they were preserved by the people and the youth's interest towards it there, Stalin said that the history must be repeatedly told to every generation. "We have a proud history. Since we failed to do it, a group without history will try to tweak our history, distort our culture, exercise domination over our language, spread rumours and attempt to gain political mileage through falsehood. Only if the youths learn the history, will they chase away the rumour mongers attempting to distort history using their votes. They will prevent the danger ahead of the future generations, " the CM added.