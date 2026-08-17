Sadiq vs Sarath: Drug abuse debate turns into ruling, Opposition blame game

CHENNAI: A heated exchange took place between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK in the Assembly on Monday over the drug menace, with ministers and the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, trading allegations over drug abuse in the State.
During the Special Calling Attention Motion on the murder of Coimbatore student Amuthan, Law Minister R Nirmalkumar alleged that drug use was more prevalent in the State during the DMK regime, referring to Jaffer Sadiq, who, he alleged, was in close contact with the former Chief Minister's family and others. "Now, the Chief Minister is taking legal measures to curb the drug menace across the State," the minister said.
Replying to the minister, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK leadership had removed Jaffer Sadiq from the party and he was subsequently arrested. He questioned whether the government had launched an inquiry into the minister, who was allegedly seen "grinding white powder" during an IPL match.
Replying to the LoP, Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar said he had already responded to the issue. "During the event, the DMK was in power. Did it mean that the drugs were sold very freely and were also available at the entrance of the stadium? There is no need to raise the issue again when I have already given a detailed reply," he said.
Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, detailing drug use during the previous government, said there was no drug-use culture across the State until 2020. "There is a link between drug use and sexual harassment. Between 2021 and 2026, Pocso cases increased by 40 per cent owing to the rise in drug usage, he alleged.
DMK members strongly objected to the statement. Aadhav Arjuna subsequently alleged that the DMK had created the base for drug usage in the State, claiming that this was one of the reasons for the party's poll debacle.
Responding to the minister, Udhayanidhi said the DMK-led government had taken various steps to curb the drug menace. "Owing to the measures taken by the DMK government against drugs, this government has announced exemplary awards for police personnel who have been working to control drugs for the past one year," he said.
Aadhav Arjuna also highlighted the TVK government's measures to control drugs, including the recently established Anti-Narcotics Task Force across the State.
Following the Speaker's intervention, the debate turned to demands for grants on Revenue and Health.