Sadiq vs Sarath: Drug abuse debate turns into ruling, Opposition blame game

Replying to the LoP, Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar said he had already responded to the issue. "During the event, the DMK was in power. Did it mean that the drugs were sold very freely and were also available at the entrance of the stadium? There is no need to raise the issue again when I have already given a detailed reply," he said.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, detailing drug use during the previous government, said there was no drug-use culture across the State until 2020. "There is a link between drug use and sexual harassment. Between 2021 and 2026, Pocso cases increased by 40 per cent owing to the rise in drug usage, he alleged.

DMK members strongly objected to the statement. Aadhav Arjuna subsequently alleged that the DMK had created the base for drug usage in the State, claiming that this was one of the reasons for the party's poll debacle.