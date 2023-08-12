Saddened by meat shops, inadequacy of toilets in Girivalam path: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Exuding displeasure, the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday expressed his concern over the presence of shops and restaurants selling meat and serving non-vegetarian food along the Girivalam path in Thiruvannamalai town.

"I was saddened to see the absence of adequate toilets and the presence of shops and restaurants selling meat and serving non-vegetarian food along the holy Girivalam path and within close vicinity of the Arunachaleswarar temple. Devotees shared their deeply felt pain at it. While I do believe that food is entirely a personal choice and it must be so, we must be respectful to the sentiments of millions of devotees of the Lord Arunachaleswarar, " Governor RN Ravi said in a statement after his two-day visit of Thiruvannamalai district.

He further said that the organic farmers are doing commendable service to sustainable agriculture.

"My strong belief in the latent strength of the society for the good got reinforced by the social and eco entrepreneurs who reclaimed and restored numerous water bodies through their voluntary enterprise. Society for Rural Development, an NGO rooted in Gandhian values of serving the last man is silently helping the tribal inhabitants of Jawadhu Hills with quality education to the children and self-help enterprises to the adults for the last some four decades. My heartfelt salute to all of them, " he added.