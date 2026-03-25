Sacked TNCC general secretary may join TVK on March 26

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has suspended its general secretary, D Selvam, over 'anti-party activities,' even as the expelled leader told reporters he is moving to join actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The suspension was announced through an official statement on Wednesday by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai. The order stated that the action was based on allegations of activities that violate party discipline. The suspension will remain in force pending a formal enquiry.
Party sources indicate that the move follows reports of Selvam's possible joining the fledgling party, after he allegedly gained proximity to the TVK in recent times. It is also reported that he was in contact with TVK functionaries and held private meetings.
Adding to the development, TVK's general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, recently said at a public meeting that several Congress functionaries had visited the party office and that key leaders were likely to join the party.
Against this backdrop, Selvam has been suspended. But it is not clear whether more Congress leaders will join the TVK.