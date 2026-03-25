Sacked TNCC general secretary may join TVK on March 26

The suspension was announced through an official statement on Wednesday by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai. The order stated that the action was based on allegations of activities that violate party discipline. The suspension will remain in force pending a formal enquiry.

Party sources indicate that the move follows reports of Selvam's possible joining the fledgling party, after he allegedly gained proximity to the TVK in recent times. It is also reported that he was in contact with TVK functionaries and held private meetings.