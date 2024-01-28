Sacked contract hygiene workers stage protest in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: As many as 138 contract workers of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple sat on an indefinite sit-in protest in front of the Joint Commissioner’s office on Saturday, protesting against termination by a private firm who hired them.

The Srirangam temple cleanliness works are said to have been outsourced to private firm which had recruited the workers on contract basis. The workers who have been involved in various duties for more than 10 years at Srirangam temple have been demanding fair wages and proper promotion and other benefits government employees are getting.

On Saturday, the private firm had terminated all the 138 contract works. Subsequently, they assembled in front of the Joint Commissioner’s office and staged a sit-in in protest. They demanded withdrawal of the termination order to end their protest.

Even after six hours of their protest, no one came to the spot to conduct talks with the agitating workers. Protesters vowed to continue with their agitation until a solution was arrived at and their jobs are restored.