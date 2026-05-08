Sacked again over TVK support, Prasad seeks Annamalai's return

This is the second time the leader has been punished for speaking in favour of Vijay's party, deepening the turbulence within the saffron party's state unit in the aftermath of the poll debacle, in which it won only one seat.

The BJP chief also announced disciplinary action against several other office-bearers, including state executive committee member Nisha Raja, while cancelling an unauthorised district-level order issued in Dharmapuri.

The action against Prasad came shortly after he publicly appealed to all political parties to support TVK chief C Joseph Vijay in forming the government amid the continuing post-poll uncertainty in Tamil Nadu.