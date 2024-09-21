Sack TNCC chief, says H Raja after BSP links Selvaperunthagai with Armstrong murder

CHENNAI: State BJP convener H Raja on Friday urged the Congress high command to dismiss K Selvaperunthagai from the post of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president.

Talking to reporters after distributing free helmets to the public at Triplicane here on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, H Raja said the allegation raised by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) linking Selvaperunthagai with the murder of state BSP chief K Armstrong confirmed that that the TNCC chief has a criminal background.

“The BJP urges Congress high-command to sack Selvaperunthagai from all his party responsibilities including TNCC president position. I also urge the ruling DMK government to act swiftly in this matter," he said.

The saffron party leader said it is a serious issue that the DMK’s ally Congress’ leader Selvaperunthagai is involved in the murder of late BSP leader Armstrong. State police should take immediate action on these allegations, he noted.

The veteran BJP leader also lashed out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Indian government on foreign soil.

The former MLA also took a dig at Congress veteran and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan, saying that the latter is an irrelevant man and became the MLA due to the sudden demise of his son Thirumagan Evera.

Commenting on the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the famous 'laddu prasadam' at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, Raja said, “This unfortunate incident can be taken to prove that anyone who is not of Hindu faith should not be in charge of temple administration and the government." He also called for strict punishment against those responsible for it.