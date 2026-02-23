Sack Nehru, order CBI probe into corruption charges, urges BJP

CHENNAI: The BJP on Sunday demanded that the State government remove Minister KN Nehru from the Cabinet and order a CBI probe over the alleged irregularities in appointments in the Municipal Administration department.
The development comes in the wake of the Madras High Court’s February 20 order directing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to register an FIR against Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.
State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said the High Court ruling has “torn the veil off” the DMK government’s systemic plunder.
“The Division bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, has directed the DVAC to register an FIR against Minister KN Nehru without delay, confirming prima facie evidence of grave corruption...”, he said in a statement.
He demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin should order a CBI probe into the matter. “Minister Nehru must emulate ethical standards, resign immediately, accept moral responsibility and extend full cooperation to the investigation,” Prasad argued.