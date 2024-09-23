Sack Anbarasan over death threat to PM: H Raja to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: State BJP convener H Raja on Sunday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to dismiss Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan from the Cabinet for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to reporters in Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters, H Raja said, “The DMK government doesn’t have any moral right to file cases against any BJP member without arresting Minister TM Anbarasan, who controversially said that he would kill the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Can the State Minister allow such talk? Tamil Nadu police uniform has changed to red and black (referring to DMK party flag’s colour),” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Raja also called the State Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu 'serial liar' and ‘Hallelujah Sekarbabu.’ The former BJP MLA also condemned the ruling DMK government for allegedly denying permission for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) rallies and route marches in the state.