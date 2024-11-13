Begin typing your search...

    Sabarimala special trains to ply between Kottayam and Hubballi; check details here

    Coach composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, two AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches & two second class Coaches (disabled-friendly).

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2024 3:24 PM IST
    Sabarimala special trains to ply between Kottayam and Hubballi; check details here
    Representative Image (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified special trains between Kottayam in Kerala and Hubballi in Karnataka to clear extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, according to a press release issued by Southern Railway.

    1. Train no 07371 Hubballi - Kottayam weekly special will leave Hubballi at 3:15 pm on November 19 and 26; December 3,10,17, 24 and 31; January 7 and 14, (Tuesdays), and reach Kottayam at 12 pm, the following day (9 services).

    2. In the return direction, Train no 07372 Kottayam - Hubballi weekly special will leave Kottayam at 3 pm on November 20 and 27; December 4, 11, 18, and 25; January 1, 8 and 15 (Wednesdays), and reach Hubballi Junction at 12:50 pm, the following day (9 services). The train will have stoppages at Salem, Erode, Tirupur, and Podanur in Tamil Nadu.

    Coach composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, two AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches & two second class Coaches (disabled-friendly). Advance reservations for the special trains are open from Southern Railway end, added the statement.

    Sabarimala pilgrimsSpecial trainssouthern raiwayadvance booking
    DTNEXT Bureau

