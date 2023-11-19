Sabarimala special trains to be operated from Chennai Central

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated from Chennai Central to clear extra rush of traffic during Sabarimala festival.

Train No. 06027 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kottayam Sabari Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 19th, 26th November, 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st December (Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 13.10 hrs, the next day (7 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

In return direction Train No. 06028 Kottayam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Sabari Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Kottayam at 19.00 hrs on 20th, 27th November, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th December, 2023 & 1st January, 2024 (Mondays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 hrs, the next day (7 Services).

Advance reservations for the trains comprising two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, four AC tier-III Economy, six sleeper class, two general second class coaches and two second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches are open, the release added.