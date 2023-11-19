Begin typing your search...

Sabarimala special trains to be operated from Chennai Central

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2023 3:58 PM GMT


CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated from Chennai Central to clear extra rush of traffic during Sabarimala festival.

Train No. 06027 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kottayam Sabari Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 19th, 26th November, 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st December (Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 13.10 hrs, the next day (7 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

In return direction Train No. 06028 Kottayam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Sabari Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Kottayam at 19.00 hrs on 20th, 27th November, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th December, 2023 & 1st January, 2024 (Mondays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 hrs, the next day (7 Services).

Advance reservations for the trains comprising two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, four AC tier-III Economy, six sleeper class, two general second class coaches and two second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches are open, the release added.

TamilnaduTrainSpecial TrainChennai CentralSabarimala FestivalDr MGR Chennai CentralKottayam Sabari
DTNEXT Bureau

