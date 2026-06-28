Sabareesan slaps defamation notice on TVK ministers

The notices, dated June 27 and issued through advocate AS Aswin Prasanna, relate to separate press interactions held on June 25. Sabareesan alleged that the ministers made false statements against him, which were carried by television channels and circulated on social media, causing damage to his reputation.

According to the notices, Sabareesan has demanded that the ministers withdraw the statements, issue public apologies through the same media platforms, remove videos containing the remarks from social media, and submit written undertakings that they will not make similar statements in the future.