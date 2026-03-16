Sa Tamilselvan among 24 authors to receive Sahitya Akademi Award

The announcement has come months after the academy cancelled a scheduled press conference in December 2025 to declare the awards.

"Sahitya Akademi is happy to announce today its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 Indian languages recognised by it. 8 books of poetry, 4 novels, 6 books of short stories, 2 essays, 1 literary criticism, 1 autobiography and 2 memoirs have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025," it said in a statement.

Tamilselvan was picked for the prestigious award for his work, "Thamiz Sirukathaiyin Thadangal".

English author and former ambassador Navtej Sarna has been named the recipient for his novel "Crimson Spring" while Hindi writer Mamta Kalia will receive the award for her memoir "Jeete Jee Allahabad".