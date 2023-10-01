S Rethinavelu thanks govt for appointing him to airport advisory committee

MADURAI: S Rethinavelu, President of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, on Saturday thanked the government for having been nominated as a member to the Madurai Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) to represent the trade sector.

Rethinavelu is one of the nineteen members of the advisory committee headed by its Chairman B Manickam Tagore, Virudhunagar MP.

He also thanked the Chairman for the nomination to represent the category of trade. Rethinavelu was formerly senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai.