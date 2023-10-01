Begin typing your search...

S Rethinavelu thanks govt for appointing him to airport advisory committee

Rethinavelu is one of the nineteen members of the advisory committee headed by its Chairman B Manickam Tagore, Virudhunagar MP.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Sep 2023 10:47 PM GMT
MADURAI: S Rethinavelu, President of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, on Saturday thanked the government for having been nominated as a member to the Madurai Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) to represent the trade sector.

He also thanked the Chairman for the nomination to represent the category of trade. Rethinavelu was formerly senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai.

DTNEXT Bureau

