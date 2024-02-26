S Ramadoss urges TN govt to prevent construction of check dam across Palar River

CHENNAI: Warning that the Palar River will become desert, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to prevent Andhra Pradesh from constructing a check dam across the river.

"Andhra Pradesh minister for Forest and Environment Ramachandra Reddy said that a new check dam will be constructed near Kuppam across Palar and two new check dams will be constructed after the elections. Already, 22 check dams have been constructed due to which the river in Tamil Nadu has dried up," the senior leader said in a statement.

He urged the state government to give explanation on the status of a case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the check dams. "As per 1892 agreement between Chennai and Mysore presidencies, new dams should not be constructed across Palar without a tail-end state," he added.

Ramadoss demanded the State government to take measures to stop Andhra Pradesh from constructing the check dam.

"If the check dam is constructed, Tamil Nadu will not receive water even during floods in Andhra. The river will become a desert," he warned.