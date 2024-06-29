S Kannappan appointed as the Director of Tamil Nadu School Education Department

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of School Education has appointed S Kannappan as the new director.

The announcement was made on Saturday evening after the tenure of the present director G Arivoli is to be concluded on Sunday.

Kannappan who at present is serving as the director of elementary education will be taking charge on Sunday.

Meanwhile, S Sethurama Varma, the current director of government examination will take charge as director of elementary education. N Latha, the director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been posted as the director of government examination.

All the three higher officials of the department will take charge on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Arivoli became the director of school education in June 2023 after the government decided to revive the director post instead of a commissioner position, accepting the requests of teachers and other department officials.

Arivoli during his 35 years' tenure has served in the elementary education department, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) and SCERT.