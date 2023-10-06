Ryots unhappy with compensation for kuruvai loss

TIRUCHY: Farmers in Delta districts are thoroughly unhappy with the compensation for the kuruvai crop loss announced by the State government on Thursday.

Pointing out that when calculated the compensation of Rs 13,500 per hectare of Kuruvai crop worked out to just Rs 5,400 per acre, farmers demanded the State government to reconsider the quantum of compensation and also declare the Delta region drought-hit. It may be pointed out that farmers had sought compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre. According to PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, the announcement of Rs 13,500 per hectare was just an eyewash.

“Usually, we insure the crops for Rs 35,000 per acre and the farmer whose crops fail gets the full claim. But the State government this season has not shown interest in insuring kuruvai and even submitted an affidavit in the court stating that it will take responsibility. The present among of compensation is nothing but a gimmick,” Pandian said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister MK Stalin, when he was the Opposition Leader, demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre and assured it would be realised once DMK returned to power. “But he forgot his statement”, he said. PS Masilamani, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association General Secretary, said that the announcement of Rs 5,400 per acre was inadequate. He said that the farmers have lost more than Rs 40,000 per acre for kuruvai.

“Farmers managed to irrigate the field by purchasing water to save the crop but still, they failed this time. The farmers reject the meagre announcement of compensation,” he said, adding, “the government should reconsider decision and declare compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.”

Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said, the CM during his visit to Delta region after Gaja devastation, demanded the then AIADMK government to provide a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre. “But after three years, he has announced just Rs 5,400 per acre. This is ridiculous,” he said.

He asked the State government to declare Delta drought-hit to receive support from the National Disaster Management Fund and thereby help farmers to get adequate compensation.