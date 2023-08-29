Ryots stop Udhayanidhi’s convoy to hand over petition

TIRUCHY: Farmers, who are on an indefinite protest for the past few weeks, stopped the convoy of state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was crossing their protest venue and handed over a petition with their demands here on Monday.

Farmers approaching Minister Udhayanidhi’s convoy in Tiruchy on Monday

Members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam led by state president P Ayyakannu are on an indefinite protest for the past 30 days near Anna statue roundabout in Tiruchy. They are putting forth various demands, including profitable price for the agriculture produces, allowing the tenant farmers who cultivate the temple lands, release of monthly due of water from Karnataka and permitting the Sangam members to go and protest for their demands in Delhi.



In such a backdrop, on Monday, Minister Udhayanidhi, on the way to Ariyalur, was scheduled to leave Tiruchy via Chathiram bus stand. On learning the Minister’s car passing their protest venue, the farmers led by Ayyakannu and vice president of the association Megarajan came to the middle of the road and stopped the convoy despite the escort personnel preventing them to move into the middle of the road.

Udhayanidhi on seeing the farmers stopped his vehicle and interacted with them. Subsequently, they handed over a petition in which they stated the Prime Minister assured the farmers of a profitable price for the agricultural produce and the state should initiate steps to get the price as promised by the Prime Minister. The petition also appealed to the state to get the due water from Karnataka and waiver of crop loans.

The Minister who received the petition assured them of taking the demands to the notice of the Chief Minister.