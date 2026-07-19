Ryots: Save paddy in Virudhunagar DPC

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Farmers and social activists have urged the district administration to immediately shift paddy procured at the direct procurement centre in Vathirairuppu in Virudhunagar to government storage warehouses, alleging that the delay is causing damage to the stocks.
The paddy procured from farmers has been stacked at the centre for over 20 days.
Some of the gunny bags have been damaged, and goats from nearby areas feed on the spilt grain, causing further damage.
Farmers said if paddy bags are stolen during the night, it would be difficult to identify those responsible due to the lack of adequate security at the centre.