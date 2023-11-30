Ryots restive as agitation over Cheyyar SIPCOT expansion gets political twist

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The ongoing agitations for and against the Phase III expansion of the Cheyyar SIPCOT has made ryots in neighbouring Ranipet district restive following suspected farmer leaders owing allegiance to the DMK hijacking what was earlier a ‘pure farmers’ agitation



Tuesday witnessed a daylong fast at Melmaa Road junction (Kancheepuram-Vandavasi Road) in which nearly 6,000 persons participated in support of the expansion.

However, shamianas put up and the crowd were all pointers that the organiser, who owed allegiance to the ruling dispensation, had deep pockets. The issue pertains to farmers of nine villages including Malma, Narmapallam, Kurumbur, Kattukudisai, Nedungal, Athi, Vadalapiranthan, Ilaneerkundram, and Veerambakkam, who stand to lose 3,174 acres in the wake of the government’s move to acquire the land for SIPCOT’s Phase III expansion.

Repeated attempts by affected farmers to submit petitions to the SIPCOT were prevented by the police, culminating in the arrest and detention of six farmers and an activist under the Goondas Act. While the Goondas Act against farmers was revoked, the same relief was not extended to the activist, who is still in prison.

The money spent for demonstrations in support of the SIPCOT expansion clearly exposed that a large number of people were brought in from other areas, said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam State president T Venugopal.

“Assuring one thing while in the opposition and acting exactly opposite after coming to power by the DMK is tantamount to playing with the livelihood of farmers,” he charged and added that “if the same trend continued, people will give a befitting reply in the ensuing polls.”

“Farmers are not rich to mobilise such huge number for their agitations. Hence the turnout for the pro-SIPCOT expansion demonstrations gives room for suspicion,” said Sangam state vice-president S Udayakumar. The ruling party’s backing was evident from the comments and interviews of demonstrators supporting the SIPCOT expansion, on social media.