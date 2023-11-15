Ryots rejoice as Delta region receives widespread rainfall

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers have expressed satisfaction over the widespread showers in the region and claimed that it would instill hope about the prospects of samba.

The present rains are expected to recharge the Kallanai canal, Uyyankondan extension, and the new Kattalai canal, where water failed to reach during the initial stages of samba cultivation which led the farmers to demand water from Karnataka.

According to the Delta farmers, despite being reluctant during the initial days whether to go ahead with samba cultivation due to shortage of water, the northeast monsoon as predicted brought cheers to the farmers, and the continuous rainfall for the past few days in the districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam helped the farmers to speed up the cultivation.

Apart from helping water availability in the rain-fed regions, a few areas like Peravurani, and Sethubavachatram irrigated through the GA canal too had recharged the groundwater level. Similarly cultivation has picked up in Sengipatti area which uses water from the new Kattalai High Level channel and Uyyakkondan extension canal.

“As predicted the northeast monsoon has commenced and it would help farmers to achieve the samba target easily. This rain would also be beneficial to the farmers who had undergone direct sowing,” an agriculture official from Thanjavur said.

In Thanjavur district 2.38 lakh acre has been covered with samba crop so far and the continuous rainfall has given hope to the farmers so that the acreage would soon be increased, said officials.

“Though rains have commenced a little late than the usual time, it would benefit crops which are almost 45 to 60 days old,” said V Ragavan, a farmer from Thirukattupalli. According to meteorological department, Thanjavur received 22.3 mm rainfall, Tiruvarur 59.3 mm, Mayiladuthurai 83 mm and Nagapattinam received 113.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday.