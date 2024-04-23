Ryots protest reduced discharge from Thirumoothy dam

COIMBATORE: A group of farmers staged a protest against inadequate water supply for irrigation in Pollachi areas.

Water from Thirumoorthy dam in Tirupur was released to irrigate 3.77 lakh acres in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, while the cultivable area has been segregated into four zones.

As water has been released from the dam for first zone wetting, it branches out into two channels Gundalapatti canal and Thondamuthur canal. It is learnt, that officials have released water for seven days through one channel, while restricting supply to five days in another.

Protesting against the short supply, a group of farmers protested by standing on the ‘sluice bridge’ in Gundalapatti on Monday. On receiving information, police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials arrived and held talks with the aggrieved farmers.

The officials claimed that they were unable to meet the demand because of water shortage. The farmers however refused to relent and questioned them for being biased.

Because of lowered supply, the farmers claimed that several tail end areas couldn’t receive water. “Already, several farmers are buying water to save the coconut trees from drying due to lack of rains and severe drought. Being so, reducing the number of irrigation days will impact the farmers,” the protesting farmers added.

They threatened to continue their waiting protest, if their demand for more water for irrigation is not considered.