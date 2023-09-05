Ryots on indefinite stir dump veggies on Tiruchy road over poor prices

TIRUCHY: Frustrated over the poor price for ladies finger, farmers, who are on an indefinite protest, on Monday dumped different vegetables on the road to highlight their various demands.

Members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, led by State President P Ayyakannu, have been on indefinite protest for the past 39 days near the Anna Statue roundabout adjacent to the Chathiram bus stand pressing various demands including profitable price for agriculture produces, allowing tenant farmers,

who cultivate temple lands, the release of monthly water due from Karnataka and permitting the Sangam members to go and protest and take out a rally in Delhi to press their demands.

The protestors carried huge loads of ladies fingers, which was being sold at Rs 3 per kg, claiming that the price was too low. Soon, they distributed the vegetable to the public free of cost and later dumped the remaining stocks on the road as part of their protest.

They raised slogans in support of their demand and said that they have been fighting for a profitable price for the agricultural produce as promised by the Prime Minister.

Soon the police, who were on the spot, prevented the farmers from dumping the vegetable on the road. This triggered tension and a heated argument between the police and the farmers.

Subsequently, the police arrested as many as 52 farmers including two women. Traffic was disrupted on Chinthamani busy road for more than an hour.