Ryots lay siege to Amaravathi dam over drinking water release

The protest comes as the storage in the 90-foot-high dam has fallen to 50 feet following a deficit in the southwest monsoon. Despite poor inflows, the State ordered the release of water from July 15 to July 21, at a rate not exceeding 414 cubic feet per second, exclusively to meet the drinking water requirements of people in Tirupur.

Opposing the decision, the farmers said nearly 5,000 acres of sugarcane crop had already withered, while coconut plantations were under severe stress. They argued that releasing water under the present conditions would reduce the reservoir level to below 30 feet, making it impossible to supply water for irrigation.