Ryots halt protest after ministers' fresh promise

“The minister allocated an additional fund of Rs 2,288 crore for crop loan waiver, and with this fund, a total of Rs 8,500 crore has so far been allocated for the crop loan waiver. Despite fulfilling only 50 per cent of our demands, we have decided to withdraw the protest temporarily, citing the ministers' explanation about the poor financial conditions, but still, we will discuss with our members and decide on the next course of action,” he said.

Earlier, farmers from various associations proceeded towards Samayapuram on Thursday. However, police stopped and detained them at several locations along the way as a precautionary measure. The farmers resisted, triggering a scuffle with the police. They were later forcibly taken away in police vehicles and lodged at various locations.