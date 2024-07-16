Ryots from Tiruchy besiege Karnataka Bank condemning govt for failing to release Cauvery water

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Tiruchy staged a protest in front of the Karnataka Bank on Monday condemning the state for failing to release water for Delta irrigation despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) direction to release water.

Members of Desiya Thenindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam led by the state president P Ayyakannu gathered in front of the Karnataka Bank in Thillai Nagar and attempted to lay siege to the bank. They said that the CWMA has directed the Karnataka government to release water when their storage stands at 41 TMC. If there is 100 cusecs rainfall in the catchment area, the Karnataka government should release 40 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. However, despite there being adequate rainfall in Karnataka, they fail to release water to Tamil Nadu.

“Since the Karnataka government continues to maintain silence on the Cauvery issue, the farmers from Tamil Nadu will continue to protest against them. Karnataka has to release the monthly due of water to Tamil Nadu, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is very adamant not to release water and it is time Chief Minister MK Stalin initiates legal action against Karnataka,” Ayyakannu said.

Amidst raising slogans, the farmers attempted to besiege the bank, but the police arrested all the farmers from the protest area.