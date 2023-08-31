Ryots flay K’taka for not releasing water

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur staged a walk out of the grievance meet on Wednesday and protested against the Karnataka government for failing to release due water for irrigation.

As soon as the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting commenced, the farmers raised slogans against the Karnataka government and demanded the removal of Saumitra Kumar Haldar, Chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority for his biased activities. They also claimed that several thousands of acres of kuruvai crops had withered away and demanded a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.

Subsequently, they walked out from the meeting chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam District Secretary Kannan said, almost all the kuruvai cultivation has started to dry due to water shortage. While we have been struggling to save the standing crops, the Karnataka government is adamant not to release water to Tamil Nadu. “Our state government is also not bothered about the Delta farmers,” charged Kannan.