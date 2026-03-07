Ryots condemn Karnataka's DPR on Mekedatu project
TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam condemned the Karnataka Chief Minister's announcement on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mekedatu dam construction and urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition with the Supreme Court. PS Masilamani, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI, said that despite the strong opposition by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka approached the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court for approval.
After the apex court's favourable verdict to Karnataka for the preparation of DPR, the Tamil Nadu farmers staged a series of protests, and the State filed a review petition in December 2025; however, no progress has been made so far.
In such a backdrop, on Friday, the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced DPR preparation for the Mekedatu dam during the budget 2026-27.
“Siddaramaiah stressed that the DPR would be submitted before the Union Government. This would pave the way for moving forward with the project, and so the Tamil Nadu government should file a review petition again and stop the process immediately," Masilamani said.
He also warned of a series of protests against the Union government if it approves the project.