Ryot allegedly cheated by Madurai-based finance firm ends life in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A farmer from Thanjavur died by suicide on Sunday night after a Madurai-based finance firm cheated him of Rs 10 lakh. His wife lodged a complaint demanding action against the finance firm on Monday and its three agents who collected money from him.

The Madurai-based finance firm Neomax Property Private Ltd was collecting deposits from the public promising 24 per cent interest and doubling the deposit within 30 months.

However, the finance firm did not honour its commitment and around 100 depositors complained against Neomax. The Madurai Economic Offences Wing police registered a case and seized Rs 207 crore worth of properties, documents, and money. Against such a backdrop, Felix Raja (41), a farmer from Thiruchittrambalam in Thanjavur deposited a fund of Rs 10 lakh on various occasions through, employees of Neomax -- Charles from Devakottai, Nagarathinam from Karaikudi and Balasubramanian from Coimbatore in 2019.

However, the finance firm did not give him the promised interest and recently Felix Raja went to Madurai along with his relative and inquired. But they were threatened of dire consequences.

On Sunday, the frustrated Felix Raja reportedly consumed pesticide and swooned. On seeing this, the family members rushed him to Thanjavur Medical College hospital but he succumbed despite treatment.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Felix Raja’s wife Margret Roselin Mary complained with Thiruchittrambalam police who registered a case and are searching for the accused.