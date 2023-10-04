Rush relief to animal attacks victims: CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday instructed the District Forest Officers to ensure that human-animal conflicts and payment of compensation to families affected by such conflicts are handled expeditiously.

Speaking at the 2-day review of district collectors, forest and police officers at the state Secretariat CM Stalin urged the collectors and forest officers to work in unison to protect wildlife and natural resources. Stating that human-animal conflicts must be handled without delay, the CM said that the officers must ensure that compensation is paid to the families of victims of such conflicts immediately.

Advising the officers to pay special attention to protect the mangroves and coral reefs in the state, the CM expressed happiness at the state housing 14 Ramsar sites and also asked the district collectors and other officers to ensure the success of ‘Meendum Majapai’ scheme and reduce the use of plastics in the state.

Exhorting the officers to involve schools and self-help groups among others to promote manjapai and reduce plastic use in the state, CM Stalin asked the collectors and forest officers of all coastal districts to ensure permanent protection against sea erosion.