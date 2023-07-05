Runaway Cuddapah kid found roaming at Tiruttani station handed over to parents

ARAKKONAM: A school boy from Cuddappah in Andhra Pradesh who ran away from home was found and handed over to his parents at the Arakkonam railway station in the early hours of Tuesday. Railway police on rounds at the Tiruttani railway station around midnight on Monday noticed a young boy wandering around. During questioning the boy revealed his name as Agil (12) from Cuddappah who ran away from home as his parents scolded him for not being regular to school. He boarded the Cuddapah–Arakkonam passenger and disembarked at Tiruttani. Police brought him to Arakkonam railway station and contacted his parents who came to Arakkonam in the early hours of Tuesday and took him back.