Run Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Thoothukudi, passengers urge Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: The Thoothukudi District Passenger Welfare Association has urged the Union government to introduce a Vande Bharat Express between Thoothukudi and Chennai to reduce travel time and improve connectivity for passengers from the southern district.
A petition highlighting the demand was submitted to Union Minister of State L Murugan at the Thoothukudi Airport on Saturday. The memorandum also included requests related to the development of Thoothukudi Railway Station and additional train services.
In the petition, the association thanked the Union government and the minister for introducing a new weekly train between Thoothukudi and Kachiguda (Secunderabad).
Among the key demands, the association requested that the Thoothukudi–Mettupalayam train, which currently runs twice a week, be converted into a daily service in view of increasing passenger congestion.
They also urged the Railways to extend the Tirunelveli–Kanyakumari train and the Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak–Madurai train up to Thoothukudi. A request was also made to extend the Tiruchirappalli–Virudhunagar train to the port city.
Further, the association demanded the addition of more air-conditioned coaches to the Palaruvi Express running between Thoothukudi and Palakkad.
Union Minister of State L Murugan assured that he would take up the demands with the Railway Ministry and explore appropriate action.
Secretary of the Thoothukudi District Passenger Welfare Association M A Pramanayam and other association members were present during the meeting.