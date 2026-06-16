Run against drugs: SDAT calls youth to streets on June 26

CHENNAI: Stepping up its campaign for a drug-free society, the State government will organise a 6-km anti-drug awareness run in the city on June 26 (Friday) to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, inviting students, youth, athletes and the public to participate in large numbers.
Organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the event, titled, ‘Start Run, Stop Drugs’, is positioned as part of the government’s broader attempt to channelise youth energy towards sports and constructive social engagement.
The run will begin at 6 am from the Anna Memorial on Kamarajar Salai, proceed up to the Avvaiyar Statue and return via Napier Bridge before culminating at Island Grounds, according to the release issued on Tuesday.
A press note stated that the initiative reflected the government’s larger commitment to building a drug-free Tamil Nadu through sustained public awareness and promotion of a healthy lifestyle. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, sports is a powerful instrument of social transformation aimed at fostering discipline, integrity and positive social change among young people,” the release said.
“Students, youngsters, sportspersons and members of the public are requested to enrol at the earliest and extend support to the anti-drug movement,” SDAT said.
Participants can register online through the SDAT website till June 22.