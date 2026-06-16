Run against drugs: SDAT calls youth to streets on June 26

Organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the event, titled, ‘Start Run, Stop Drugs’, is positioned as part of the government’s broader attempt to channelise youth energy towards sports and constructive social engagement.

The run will begin at 6 am from the Anna Memorial on Kamarajar Salai, proceed up to the Avvaiyar Statue and return via Napier Bridge before culminating at Island Grounds, according to the release issued on Tuesday.