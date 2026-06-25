Ruling TVK, police trying to silence Oppn's youth voice: Udhayanidhi Stalin

In a post on social media platform X, Udhayanidhi alleged that DMK functionaries Anbananthan and Gani, who had organised interactions with youth as part of the party's Gen Z outreach initiative, had been targeted.

He claimed that Anbananthan, a resident of Krishnagiri district, was facing attempts by the police to arrest him, while Gani, a Chennai-based party functionary, was allegedly attacked by TVK's goons.