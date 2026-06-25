Ruling TVK, police trying to silence Oppn's youth voice: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday condemned the alleged attacks and intimidation faced by party cadres involved in organising the party's outreach meetings with youngsters and urged the police to take immediate action.
In a post on social media platform X, Udhayanidhi alleged that DMK functionaries Anbananthan and Gani, who had organised interactions with youth as part of the party's Gen Z outreach initiative, had been targeted.
He claimed that Anbananthan, a resident of Krishnagiri district, was facing attempts by the police to arrest him, while Gani, a Chennai-based party functionary, was allegedly attacked by TVK's goons.
Udhayanidhi further alleged that, despite the attack on Gani, the police had not registered a First Information Report (FIR).
The DMK leader urged the government and the police department to ensure that those responsible for the alleged attack were identified and brought to justice.