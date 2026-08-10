Ruling party, opposition spar over crop loan waiver, paddy procurement

Participating in the debate on the General Budget and Agriculture Budget, former Minister and DMK MLA MRK Panneerselvam questioned the government's decision not to waive crop loans for farmers as assured during polls.

He said the TVK had announced during the election campaign that all farmers' crop loans would be waived. "Based on this announcement, the government would have to waive loans worth around Rs 21,000 crore, but it has allocated only Rs 6,000 crore. Since crop loans have not been waived, farmers are unable to obtain fresh loans," Panneerselvam alleged.

Responding to Panneerselvam's allegation that private traders were procuring paddy from farmers at higher prices than the government, Food Minister P Venkataramanan said the government had procured around 65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers over the past three months.