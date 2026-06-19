Ruling party, opposition cross swords over anthem row

CHENNAI: The stage has been set for an intense fight between the primary opposition party, the DMK, and the ruling party, TVK, in the Assembly, with the former drawing the sword over the anthem row.
DMK MLA SS Sivasankar questioned the practice of playing the National Anthem both before and after the Governor's Address. He also referred to the cordial exchanges between the Governor and the Speaker following the inaugural session, hinting at a possible deal between TVK and the BJP.
"After the first day's proceedings, the Governor and the Speaker publicly expressed gratitude towards each other. This raises questions about how the government intends to function in the future," Sivasankar said.
Responding to the remarks, Speaker Prabhakar urged members not to create unnecessary controversies over the issue. "There is no need to politicise the matter," he said.
Sivasankar, however, maintained that issues concerning State rights and autonomy should not be taken lightly. "The DMK has always stood firm in protecting the rights of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we cannot dismiss such developments as insignificant," he argued.
Assembly leader KA Sengottaiyan defended the government's position, stating that there was nothing wrong with singing the National Anthem. "The National Anthem is respected and accepted by all Indians. There is no controversy in honouring it," he said.
The Speaker also stressed the importance of maintaining a cordial relationship between constitutional authorities. Joining the debate, minister Aadhav Arjuna said that similar practices had been followed during previous governments. He recalled that the song Vande Mataram had been played at the Madras High Court function attended by former Chief Minister MK Stalin.
DMK MLA EV Velu reiterated the party's objection, arguing that the issue was not the National Anthem itself but its being played twice during the same event.
Concluding the discussion, Speaker Prabhakar asserted that decisions regarding Assembly protocol rested with the Chair. "I will decide how many times the National Anthem will be sung in the Assembly. The House will function according to established procedures. Let us move forward constructively," he said, bringing the debate to a close.