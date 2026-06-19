Ruling party, opposition cross swords over anthem row

Responding to the remarks, Speaker Prabhakar urged members not to create unnecessary controversies over the issue. "There is no need to politicise the matter," he said.

Sivasankar, however, maintained that issues concerning State rights and autonomy should not be taken lightly. "The DMK has always stood firm in protecting the rights of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we cannot dismiss such developments as insignificant," he argued.

Assembly leader KA Sengottaiyan defended the government's position, stating that there was nothing wrong with singing the National Anthem. "The National Anthem is respected and accepted by all Indians. There is no controversy in honouring it," he said.