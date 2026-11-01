Ruling party distorting Stalin's talk with AI video: DMK

However, the complaint alleged that the TVK IT Wing Official account later circulated an altered version of the video with manipulated audio, creating the false impression that Stalin had made statements not in his original speech.

Paranthamen alleged that the video could mislead the public and damage Stalin's reputation. He sought immediate removal of the content, preservation of electronic evidence and a forensic examination of the original and altered videos.

He also urged the police to identify those responsible for creating and circulating the video and initiate appropriate legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.