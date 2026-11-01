Ruling party distorting Stalin's talk with AI video: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK Legal Wing on Saturday has lodged a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner seeking registration of an FIR against the administrators of the X account ‘TVK IT Wing Official’ for allegedly circulating an AI-manipulated video of DMK president MK Stalin.
In his complaint, I Paranthamen, former MLA and Joint Secretary of the DMK Legal Wing, alleged that the account published a digitally altered video that manipulated Stalin's voice and attributed fabricated statements to him.
According to the complaint, Stalin posted an original video on his official X account on October 30 at around 8.54 am, criticising the TVK-led government's functioning on issues including women's safety and the law-and-order situation. He had also referred to the proposed protest by the DMK Women's Wing.
However, the complaint alleged that the TVK IT Wing Official account later circulated an altered version of the video with manipulated audio, creating the false impression that Stalin had made statements not in his original speech.
Paranthamen alleged that the video could mislead the public and damage Stalin's reputation. He sought immediate removal of the content, preservation of electronic evidence and a forensic examination of the original and altered videos.
He also urged the police to identify those responsible for creating and circulating the video and initiate appropriate legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.