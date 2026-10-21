Ruling party daydreams end of Dravidian politics: KP Munusamy

COIMBATORE: AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy said on Wednesday that TVK will disappear from the political scene, while asserting that the AIADMK and DMK cannot be eliminated from Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to the media in Dharmapuri, the AIADMK leader said the two Dravidian parties have deep-rooted organisational structures and strong cadre bases that cannot be easily dismantled. “More youngsters were joining the AIADMK due to its appeal among the youth,” he said.
Questioning the TVK government's functioning, Munusamy said government officials had been inactive for the past five months. Targeting Minister Aadhav Arjuna, the AIADMK leader criticised him for acting like a shadow Chief Minister.
Defending the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Munusamy said electoral victories and defeats depended on the prevailing political circumstances and could not be attributed to a leader’s capabilities.