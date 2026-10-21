Ruling party daydreams end of Dravidian politics: KP Munusamy

Speaking to the media in Dharmapuri, the AIADMK leader said the two Dravidian parties have deep-rooted organisational structures and strong cadre bases that cannot be easily dismantled. “More youngsters were joining the AIADMK due to its appeal among the youth,” he said.

Questioning the TVK government's functioning, Munusamy said government officials had been inactive for the past five months. Targeting Minister Aadhav Arjuna, the AIADMK leader criticised him for acting like a shadow Chief Minister.